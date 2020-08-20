Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildfire smoke from Colorado and the New Mexico Medio Fire remains noticeable and even thick across the state today. Smoke will stay around through Friday, but with shifting high pressure during the weekend, many of us will likely get a break from the thick smoke Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in record territory today, and afternoon showers and storms will develop in the mountains and move southeast/south. A strong or severe storm will be possible in the northeast highlands and down in far southwest New Mexico around Hidalgo County. Albuquerque is looking dry today.

