Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up in the mountains by around 3 PM, with sufficient moisture and dewpoints over 40 degrees. The showers and storms will move into the lower elevations to the east and northeast throughout the evening.

Albuquerque may see a couple of isolated showers and storms during the evening, and more isolated storms will venture north of I-40 Thursday, moving into the northeast highlands and even the northern mountains. Friday will be much like Thursday, but storms will develop in the mountains and move in the southeast direction.

Temperatures will be record-breaking again Thursday, and while temps will fall a couple of degrees over the coming days, there is no real relief from the heat until Sunday and Monday.