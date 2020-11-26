Erica’s Thanksgiving Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and a bit breezy in eastern NM. Make sure to bundle up if heading out early, temperatures are in the teens, twenties, and low thirties. Today is going to be a beautiful Thanksgiving Day! High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny and dry, winds mostly light and temperatures mild. Wind will be breezy at times for the western mountains and eastern plains, but only up to around 20-25 mph. Temperatures will be warmer than normal, with highs in the 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The weather will change drastically tomorrow as a cold front and low-pressure system move over the state. High temperatures will be five to twenty degrees cooler on Friday. Snow will start in western NM in the morning, and rain, mix, and snow will spread east through central NM throughout the day and night. The system will exit the state Saturday morning, leaving us clear for the rest of the weekend. Winter weather advisories will be in effect tomorrow for the west mountains, Jemez, and the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. One to five inches of snow accumulation is possible throughout the day and night.

Albuquerque will mainly see rain Friday and afternoon and evening, but it could turn to snow during the evening and night. Only up to an inch of accumulation is expected in the metro. Santa Fe may see up to around an inch. Eastern NM may see up to two inches. The uncertain timing of this system will determine what kind of precip. falls, which may lead to higher or lower snowfall totals. Winds will be very gusty through the east canyon on Friday. Albuquerque may see gusts over 50 mph from the morning through the afternoon.

