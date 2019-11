The roads are very snowy and slick this morning, as snow has been piling up all night. This morning, temperatures will breach 32 degrees, and snow will start turning to wintry mix and eventually all rain after 8-9 AM.

Showers will stay scattered throughout the day, so we will have some dry time. This will cause snow to start melting down. A wintry mix and freezing rain is expected across east and northeast NM through the morning and day, keeping roads slick. Snow will linger in the mountains.

Roads are piled with #snow across much of the #Albuquerque metro this Thanksgiving morning. It's very tough to drive if you have 2 wheel drive, and you'll need plenty of extra time to get where you are going! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/UaB3RBeCSu — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) November 28, 2019