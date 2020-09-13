Erica’s Sunday Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool across the state. Grab a jacket if you are heading out early this morning. However, temperatures will be heating into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon.

The warm-up will continue in the week ahead, with above-average temperatures expected most of the week. Wildfire smoke should be less noticeable for central New Mexico, as a shift in winds starts pushing the smoke toward Arizona. Southern New Mexico will be the haziest part of the state. A few showers and storms will be possible in the mountains this afternoon and evening. Some storms will move through the lower elevations in southeastern New Mexico as well, thanks to a frontal boundary in Texas.

