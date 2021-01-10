Erica’s Sunday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winter storm is moving out of New Mexico this morning, and only southeast NM is seeing ongoing snow. Most of the state is waking up dry, but roads are snowy and icy for most of eastern New Mexico, and for the middle Rio Grande Valley, the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the upper Rio Grande Valley.

A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for the Sacramento Mountains, above 7000′, which could result in black ice. There is normal fog blanketing the plains as well. The roads should start to improve by the afternoon, as temperatures warm just above freezing and the sun peaks out from mostly cloudy skies.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will expire at 11 a.m. Light snow will remain possible for the southeast and east plains through the early afternoon, and the storm will clear out completely by tonight. Little to no additional accumulation is expected during the day.

Roads are snowy and fog is making it hard to see! Best to avoid traveling until the afternoon #nmwx pic.twitter.com/mM6BTe8jpa — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) January 10, 2021

Wet roads may have icy spots in Ruidoso. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 AM for the Sacramento Mtns, above 7,000' (Ruidoso is at 6,920') #nmwx pic.twitter.com/i8BcZgBIUz — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) January 10, 2021

7 AM snow in Hobbs, New Mexico! The snow is finally ending as of around 8 AM. Photo via Jose Jesus Pina #nmwx pic.twitter.com/UB7cPLrcH0 — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) January 10, 2021