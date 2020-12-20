Breezy but warmer Sunday ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a quiet and cold night, with temperatures falling back into the teens and 20s by Sunday morning across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Sunday will be a beautiful day, with slightly warmer temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s, and plenty of sunshine. The winds will be breezy again for areas east of the central mountain chain by Sunday afternoon, gusting to around 25 mph, which will be a bit lighter than Saturday.

High pressure stays over the southwest through Tuesday, allowing for a warm up and quiet weather. Temperatures will warm to around ten degrees above normal on Tuesday with 50s, 60s and potentially a couple of 70s. The next cold front arrives Wednesday, cooling temps back to normal through Christmas. Some snow may be possible on Wednesday in northern NM as this system passes through.