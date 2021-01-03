Erica’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tonight will be dry and partly cloudy with cold overnight temperatures. Sunday morning temperatures will range from single digits to the upper 20s. Eastern New Mexico will wake up to a light breeze, and the wind will gain strength throughout the day. Afternoon winds will gust out of the northwest at 30-40 mph in eastern NM, especially in the plains and Sacramento Mountains. Skies will stay partly cloudy throughout Sunday, and temperatures will climb into the 40s, 50s and low 60s again.

A warming trend continues through Tuesday, with quiet weather to start the work week. A cold front will move through Tuesday night, cooling temperatures slightly mid-week, and causing breezy conditions on Tuesday. There is a low chance for snow on Tuesday night in the northern mountains.