Erica’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winter storm is moving across New Mexico, bringing snow, fog, and wind. Snow will come down heavily tonight in the northern mountains, central NM and eastern NM.

As of the evening, the snow is mainly in central NM, but it will track east through the night. By Sunday morning, snow will be falling in the east and southeast plains. The system will move out by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday. Heavy snow will cause difficult driving conditions tonight through Sunday afternoon. Try to avoid travel if possible, roads will be snow-packed and icy, with low visibility at times. The wind will die down by tomorrow as the system exits. A cold front will keep temperatures chilly.

