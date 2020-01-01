Erica’s New Years Day Forecast

Today will be mainly dry and sunny across the state before the next winter storm moves in this evening. Temperatures will warm up for all, but the biggest warm ups will be on the east side of NM, where highs will hit 60 degrees! Warmer temps will be accompanied by strong winds along the east central plains. A wind advisory is in effect through the day, because winds will gust as high as 55 MPH. The next storm moves into the northern portions of NM this evening, and snow and rain will spread across the state through Thursday. Impacts will be minor.