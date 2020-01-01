Erica’s New Years Day Forecast

Chilly weather will hang with us into the New Year. A chance for snow flurries across northern and central New Mexico Wednesday into Thursday.

It will be a chilly night across New Mexico as we ring in the New Year. Strong winds will develop across eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, with gusts up to 45 mph in some locations. This will also warm temperatures across the eastern half of the state. A cold front will keep the cooler temperatures in place and bring a chance for snow flurries to parts of northern and central New Mexico, and the central mountain chain. Little to no travel problems expected.