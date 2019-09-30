Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

This morning will start out dry for all of NM, but rain is in the forecast for many by later today. The monsoon set up will allow ample moisture to stream into the eastern half of the state. Storms will fire up this afternoon along a dry line just east of the Sacramento mountains, and there is a good chance they will merge into a line overnight. There is a low threat for severe weather across eastern NM today and tonight. Some of the isolated storms could become severe with hail and strong wind, and the overnight line of storms could bring damaging wind as well.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from this afternoon until midday Tuesday. Rainfall totals will add up between 2-4″ by Tuesday. Make sure to avoid any water covered roadways.

Temperatures will be warm today, nearly 10 degrees above average, but cooling down more on Tuesday.