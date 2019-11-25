Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

This morning is starting off chilly across the state, so grab your thicker coat. Today will be dry with sun and clouds, but the wind will start to pick up during the evening, especially in southern New Mexico. Wind Advisories and a High Wind Watch go into effect after 5 PM tonight, lasting through Tuesday, as wind gusts could be up to 60-80 mph in spots. Snow is possible in the northern mountains tonight. Highest totals will be in the San Juans, with up to around 7″ of accumulation above 7,500′. We will wake up dry in the metro Tuesday morning.