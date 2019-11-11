Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

A backdoor cold front is moving into the state this morning, bringing some wintry mix, light snow and rain showers to the east side of the state. Slick conditions are expected across the NE and east central plains this morning, and wintry mix will spread to the southeast by the evening. Wind will be breeziest east of I25, gusting to 50 mph in spots. An east canyon wind will enable winds to gust towards 30 mph in the metro during the evening.

Cold air is moving in, with temperatures dropping over 40 degrees from our Sunday high temps in the northeast. Expect chilly conditions state-wide by Tuesday morning.