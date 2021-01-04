Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are seeing a spread of temperatures across New Mexico and southern Colorado Monday morning, with temperatures ranging from the single digits and teens in the northwest, to the 30s and 40s in the southeast. Today will be a quiet day, with high-pressure overhead, which will help quiet down the wind, keep skies sunny and warm temperatures up.

Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday before a cold front arrives and cools temps by 5-15 degrees on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty again on Tuesday as the front moves in, and there is a chance for some light snow in the northern mountains Tuesday evening and night.

