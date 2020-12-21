Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning is quiet and chilly, with teens in northwest New Mexico, and 20s and low 30s for the rest of the state. High pressure will be over the state today, keeping skies sunny and dry, winds mostly light, and temperatures warmer. All of New Mexico will see warmer than normal temperatures this afternoon, climbing into the 50s and 60s for most of the state. It will be a great day to get outside before winds pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front will cause gusty winds, especially in eastern New Mexico, and wind advisories may be issued for the east slopes of the central mountain chain, and the east highlands. Winds will be coming from the west on Tuesday and the northwest on Wednesday, which could make travel difficult for boxy or high profile vehicles. The cold front will be mostly dry, with only a slight chance for some snow in the far northern parts of New Mexico, and in southern Colorado. Temperatures will plunge on Wednesday.

