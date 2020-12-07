Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a cold morning, with temperatures below freezing for most of New Mexico and southern Colorado, but the coldest air resides to the north and west. Temperatures are climbing out of the single digits and teens for the Four Corners and west mountains. Despite the freezing morning, today is going to be mild, with high temperatures warming into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be relatively light and skies mostly sunny. The calm weather is all thanks to a high-pressure ridge overhead. The ridge will keep the weather mild and quiet through Wednesday. The next storm will arrive on Thursday, bringing low elevation rain and some mountain snow. Models are inconsistent on the evolution of the storm through the weekend and the track of the storm system, so be sure to stay tuned for updates!

