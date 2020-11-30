Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front moved into New Mexico yesterday, and we are feeling the chill this morning! Temperatures are starting below freezing for all of New Mexico and southern Colorado, with the coldest temperatures in the teens in the north and west. Today will be a chilly day as the cold front continues to sink in. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for all. The sky will be sunny, and winds will be light for most, out of the southwest. Breezes will pick up to around 20-30 mph for the northeast highlands.

Tuesday, another cold front will start moving in, bringing gusty northwest winds, and a chance for snow in the northern mountains during the evening and overnight. This system will move in with two waves. The first is Tuesday evening and the second is Wednesday evening to Thursday. With limited moisture, snowfall totals will remain very low, with only a couple of inches possible in the mountains. Everywhere else will be dry, but temperatures will plunge below normal with the system. The coldest air moves in Wednesday and Thursday.

6 AM – Ouch, it's cold. But it'll be even colder mid-week… #nmwx pic.twitter.com/FibJy3o8Hs — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) November 30, 2020

