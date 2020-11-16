NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a cool morning with below freezing temps in the northwest and northern mountains, and just above freezing temps for most of New Mexico. Today will be a mild day, with warmer temperatures in Albuquerque. Abundant sunshine and light winds will accompany the warmer temps. An abnormally strong area of high pressure will develop over the southwest this week, and temperatures will soar into record warm territory. Near-record and record warmth is in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday. The next cold front arrives Saturday, but it is only expected to bring snow and rain to the northern mountains, and some rain to the east on Sunday.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: