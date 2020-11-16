Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Temperatures will soar across the Southwest as a ridge of high pressure forms. Winds will swivel to the southwest on Wednesday boosting temperatures to record levels. The next five days look sunny. Wednesday's winds will be elevated.

The next storm system looks like it'll take a northerly track through the Central Rockies Friday night. Very little snowfall is expected for the peaks in New Mexico. The cold front will reduce temperatures next weekend.