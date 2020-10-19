Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a chilly morning, but unseasonable warmth returns by the afternoon. A cold front is moving into the east, and temperatures will warm up in the northeast highlands today, but cool down in the southeast plains. The rest of the state will see the same temperatures as Sunday, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Today will be mostly calm and sunny. Winds will be breezy in the east mountains, as westerly winds accelerate down the east slopes, gusting up to around 30 mph.

This week will be quiet and warm through Thursday. Moisture returns to the state Friday through the weekend, and clouds will increase. We will be cooler with a chance for mountain showers this weekend.