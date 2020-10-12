Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a very chilly morning for northern New Mexico! Many spots are in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Temperatures will be cooling down across the state behind a cool front today. The east side of the state will see temperatures dropping 10 to 20 degrees from yesterday’s high temperatures. Most of the state will be in the 70s today, making for a comfortable afternoon. The hot air returns tomorrow and Wednesday, and record heat will be possible for the middle of the week.

Winds will be breezy this afternoon, especially for the northeast highlands, where winds will be out of the west at 25-35 mph. Another breezy day is expected Wednesday, with critical fire weather conditions returning as well. The state is staying dry all week.