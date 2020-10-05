Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and quiet. Grab a jacket and wear the layers, as it is going to be hot by later today. Temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s for most of the state. Several spots will break and tie records for hot, daily high temperatures. A weak cool front will cool the east side of the state by a few degrees tomorrow, but all around, this week is going to stay much warmer than normal. Northwest winds will be breezy and even windy for northwest and central New Mexico. Red flag warnings will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the east mountains and east highlands. This includes the Sandia and Manzano Mountains to as far east as Cedar Crest.

