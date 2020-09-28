Strong cold front brings wind alerts, cooler temperatures to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy and cool, as a strong cold front moves across New Mexico. Winds will be strongest in Albuquerque and southern New Mexico throughout the morning and wind advisories and high wind warnings will be effect until 10 a.m. The wind will be much calmer for the afternoon.

Temperatures are starting off chilly this morning behind the front, with upper 40s even in Albuquerque. Grab the jackets, it is going to stay cool today, with highs in the 60s and low 70s for most of the state. We will see highs in the 50s in the mountains. Tonight will be very chilly, with some spots in the north dropping below freezing, and most of the state falling into the 40s. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will start warming back up. Cloud cover will be thick in eastern New Mexico this morning, with some clearing by later today. A few showers are possible in the northeast, along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristos this morning. More low clouds will move into the Four Corners area for the afternoon and evening.