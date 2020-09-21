Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool with temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. They will heat back into the 70s and low to mid-80s by the afternoon. A gradual warm-up continues through Friday, and temperatures will be warmer than average, with near-record temperatures by the end of the week. The monsoon picks up today, with showers and storms in the western and northern mountains. Storms in the west will be nearly stationary, with slightly northern movement. Storms in the northern mountains will move southeast, into the northeast highlands and east plains throughout the evening. A couple of showers will be possible in the Sacramento Mountains. Wildfire haze will be noticeable in the sky, with the thickest haze in the eastern New Mexico, and clearer skies in western New Mexico.

