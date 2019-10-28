Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Live Now
A cold front will be moving across the state this morning and today, bringing windy conditions, snow and wintry mix. Watch out for freezing fog that could cause icy patches along I-25 between Las Vegas and Raton through midday. Snow will accumulate in the northern mountains, especially this morning. A dusting to 2″ is possible in the lower elevations, while 2-5″ is possible in the higher mountain elevations.

Winds will be very breezy, with some spots clocking in wind gusts at 50 MPH. Cooler air is filtering in from the north, and temperatures will be around 20 degrees colder today than they were on Sunday.

