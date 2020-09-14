Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly in northern and west New Mexico, and cool for Albuquerque and southern New Mexico. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 30s to the 60s. Today will be nice and mild, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Much of the state will be sunny and dry, but isolated showers and storms will be possible in southern New Mexico. A few showers are possible in Chavez, Eddy, and Lea Counties throughout the morning. More rain activity will start up for the rest of southern New Mexico by the early afternoon, ending during the evening. A few showers will also be possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and San Juans. Showers will move southwest, and a few could make it into the Upper Rio Grande Valley.

After today, the weather will be drier and warmer across the state. Temperatures will be heating above average on Tuesday and staying warm through this weekend.