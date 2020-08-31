Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are seeing rain showers south of I-40 this morning. Scattered showers will generally move east throughout the a.m. commute, but will continue into the late morning. Grab a rain jacket or umbrella to dodge the rain! Monsoon storms will develop mainly in the northern and west mountains this afternoon, moving east throughout the day/evening. Albuquerque may see some rain by around 6 p.m. Storms will continue into the overnight for the northeast highlands and east plains. A pacific cold front will move in tomorrow, dropping temperatures by 5-10 degrees for central and northwest New Mexico. Rain showers will move in along the cold front Tuesday, and much drier air will settle in across the state Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss