Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Monday will be another day with subpar moisture and light precipitation across the mountains. However, elevated moisture will merge with a backdoor front in Southeast New Mexico Monday morning to produce showers and cool folks down. Tuesday's Pacific Front will trigger thunderstorms in the western mountains. Moisture, once again, is the limiting factor for rain in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Richer moisture in the southern counties will allow scattered showers through the evening.

The rest of the forecast looks dry behind the front. Backdoor fronts may yield some extra showers in Eastern New Mexico. Most areas will be dry through the long weekend.