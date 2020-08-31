NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are seeing rain showers south of I-40 this morning. Scattered showers will generally move east throughout the a.m. commute, but will continue into the late morning. Grab a rain jacket or umbrella to dodge the rain! Monsoon storms will develop mainly in the northern and west mountains this afternoon, moving east throughout the day/evening. Albuquerque may see some rain by around 6 p.m. Storms will continue into the overnight for the northeast highlands and east plains. A pacific cold front will move in tomorrow, dropping temperatures by 5-10 degrees for central and northwest New Mexico. Rain showers will move in along the cold front Tuesday, and much drier air will settle in across the state Wednesday through Friday.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: