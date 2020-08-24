Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and smokey across most of New Mexico. Storms are moving through the southeast and anyone commuting through Roosevelt, De Baca and Chavez Counties may have to pass through heavy rain, lightning, and thunder. Storms will come to an end throughout the morning, and eastern New Mexico will be dry through the afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in the mountains and move south/southwest throughout the day. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible. Albuquerque may see one or two showers or storms but will stay mostly dry.

New Mexico wildfire smoke will keep the sky hazy, especially along the Rio Grande Valley and northern New Mexico. Air quality alerts are in effect through 11 a.m., as that’s when the smoke will be the thickest. The heat continues, with spots like Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Farmington likely tying and breaking record high temperatures. Temperatures will drop slightly throughout the week but will stay unseasonably warm.

