Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers and storms are still moving through New Mexico this morning, but most of the state will wake up dry. Showers will dissipate throughout the morning, and many spots will see sunshine as we head into the early afternoon. This afternoon, storms will pop up in the mountains and track southwest through the evening. Storms will also be possible in southeast NM, where there will be a good amount of moisture. The driest parts of the state will be the northeast highlands and east plains. Albuquerque will have a slight chance for an evening shower or storm. Temperatures stay unseasonably hot today, climbing back into the 90s.

