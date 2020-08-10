Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few spotty showers are possible this morning, mainly around the mountains. Most of the state will be dry and partly sunny for the morning commute. Dry air is in place in the northwest quadrant of New Mexico Monday, while moisture resides in the eastern and southern parts of the state.

This means that isolated showers and storms will be possible for eastern and southern New Mexico and there is a low threat for a strong or severe storm with damaging wind and hail. On the northwest and central parts of the state, mostly dry weather and some virga showers will be possible. Virga showers do not make it to the ground, because the rain evaporates in the dry air before the rain makes it to the surface.

However, there may still be some erratic wind gusts. Temperatures will be very hot again Monday, climbing back into the mid-90s and 100s. Temps will stay 8-10 degrees above average all week with even drier conditions.