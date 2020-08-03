NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and mostly sunny across the state. Skies will stay dry with sunshine until the early afternoon, before showers and storms start developing in the mountains by around 2 p.m. Storms will move in the east/southeast direction throughout the afternoon and evening. A couple of storms may become severe in eastern New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristos, with threats of hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Albuquerque may see one or two showers or storms during the evening. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be heating up today into the 80s, 90s and 100s.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: