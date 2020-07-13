News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday

Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are still passing across the state this morning, but those will come to an end by around 7 or 8 AM. The morning will be partly cloudy and warm. Showers and storms will develop again early this afternoon, moving east across the state through the nighttime hours. A shower or two will be possible in ABQ during the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms in the northeast highlands may become strong or severe, with threats of hail and damaging wind. Tuesday will be a drier day across the state.

Temperatures are staying very hot, especially in eastern and southern NM. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect today as temperatures stay in the low 100s to 110s. Temps will be slightly cooler in ABQ, dropping below 100 degrees, thanks to more cloud cover and rain activity. Temps will gradually drop by 5 to 10 degrees from Wednesday to Friday.

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

