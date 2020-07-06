NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a mostly dry and partly cloudy morning across the state. We will see increasing sunshine throughout the morning, with more showers and storms developing during the early afternoon in the mountains. Rain activity will be in central NM today, with isolated showers along the Rio Grande Valley, and thunderstorms, a couple of which could be strong or severe, east of the central mountain chain. The driest weather will be in far eastern and western NM. Temperatures will be hot again today, and highs will climb towards record territory by the end of the workweek.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
