This morning is starting out very cold, with temperatures up to 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning, after a cold front pushed through Sunday. Winds are calm to start the day, but this afternoon and evening will be breezy again.

Most of the state will see wind gusts up to 30 MPH, but there is a wind advisory for the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and central Highlands. Temperatures will be cooler than normal again today, but gradually warm up by Wednesday.