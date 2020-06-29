NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and mild morning across the state. Clouds are moving in, and today will be mostly to partly sunny. A cold front will move into the state tonight, and ahead of the front, winds will be gusty out of the southwest. Winds will gust to around 35 mph for most of NM, and locally higher gusts are possible near the Four Corners area and southern CO. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 12 PM – 8 PM, so be sure to comply with fire regulations and avoid setting off fireworks. Temperatures will be in the 80s, 90s, and 100s today, but a cool down is in store for the northern half of the state Tuesday. Temps will heat back up for the end of the week and the monsoon pattern revamps Thursday through the weekend.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: