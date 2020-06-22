Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are smokey skies this morning over western NM as well as the lower Rio Grande Valley. Limit time outside if you are sensitive to the poor air quality. An air quality alert is in effect for these areas until 12 PM. It’s going to be another very hot day across the state, but temps will cool a bit Tuesday thanks to a backdoor cold front.

This front will pop up storms today, with severe storms possible in eastern New Mexico between 3 PM – 8 PM. Damaging wind and large hail are the threats from these storms, which will move in the east/southeasterly direction towards Texas. Storm chances continue for eastern NM this week, while western NM will stay dry.