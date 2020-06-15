Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The monsoon pattern continues today, so showers and storms will develop across the state for the afternoon and evening. The driest parts of the state will be the far east and southeast, and the Four Corners and SW Colorado. The rest of the state is fair game for isolated storms with heavy downpours, strong winds, and lightning. Rain will become less widespread tomorrow as drier air moves into the state. Wednesday the rain will start shifting into only eastern NM, and a drier pattern takes hold over NM from Wednesday through the weekend.

Temperatures will be staying hot all week, with low 90s in the forecast for ABQ.