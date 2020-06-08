Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a smokey morning due to wildfire smoke blowing in from SW New Mexico and SE Arizona. The air quality is currently unhealthy, so avoid doing outdoor exercise this morning. Winds will strengthen by the afternoon, which will start moving the smoke out, and a wind shift tonight will continue to push smoke away by Tuesday. Red Flag Warnings are in effect across the entire state today to tonight, so be sure not to burn, and to be cautious of sparking a fire.

Today will be warm and windy as a cold front approaches. Winds will gust to around 45 mph during the afternoon and evening, with gusts 50 – 65 mph tonight across the Rio Grande Valley and Central Highlands. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will be in effect, making it a bad day and evening for outdoor activities for much of the state. Winds will stay very gusty through tomorrow morning, calming a bit by Tuesday afternoon. Temps will briefly cool down Tuesday behind the front.