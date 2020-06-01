NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers remain in northwest NM this morning, but they’re dissipating, which will lead to a dry morning. More showers and storms will start popping up around 12 PM, becoming widespread across the north, west, and central parts of the state during the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with these storms. More showers and storms are possible Tuesday, with some drier weather on the way Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be hot today, and even hotter later this week as high pressure to our west ushers in hot and dry air.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
