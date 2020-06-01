Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers remain in northwest NM this morning, but they’re dissipating, which will lead to a dry morning. More showers and storms will start popping up around 12 PM, becoming widespread across the north, west, and central parts of the state during the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with these storms. More showers and storms are possible Tuesday, with some drier weather on the way Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be hot today, and even hotter later this week as high pressure to our west ushers in hot and dry air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss