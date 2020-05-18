Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and mild morning across the state with no weather hazards. Today will be very hot, with temps warming up into record-high territory. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s and 100s. There will be a light breeze for most, with windier conditions in northwest NM and southwest Colorado.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 11 AM to midnight tonight for southwest Colorado, due to wind gusts up to 35 mph, dry conditions and hot temps. More red flag warnings will go into effect Tuesday across New Mexico.

A couple of isolated showers and storms are possible this evening in eastern NM, while the rest of the state stays dry and mostly sunny. More isolated showers and storms are possible in eastern New Mexico tomorrow.