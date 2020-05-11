Scattered showers travel east across New Mexico on Monday

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers are moving east across New Mexico this morning, and rain and storms will stay in the forecast through this evening. Many of us will have dry time this morning but expect less dry time during the early afternoon through the evening as more widespread showers and storms develop. Strong and severe storms are possible in eastern New Mexico, especially from the mid-afternoon to evening. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for cities Roswell, Hobbs, and Carlsbad, while a slight risk is in place for Tucumcari and Clovis. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. The timing of the severe threat looks to be around 3 PM – 7 PM.

Temperatures will stay cooler today, with below average high temperatures in the 60s,70s and low 80s. Temps will heat up tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss