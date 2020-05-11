Scattered showers travel east across New Mexico on Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers are moving east across New Mexico this morning, and rain and storms will stay in the forecast through this evening. Many of us will have dry time this morning but expect less dry time during the early afternoon through the evening as more widespread showers and storms develop. Strong and severe storms are possible in eastern New Mexico, especially from the mid-afternoon to evening. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for cities Roswell, Hobbs, and Carlsbad, while a slight risk is in place for Tucumcari and Clovis. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. The timing of the severe threat looks to be around 3 PM – 7 PM.

Temperatures will stay cooler today, with below average high temperatures in the 60s,70s and low 80s. Temps will heat up tomorrow.