Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a mild start to the day, ahead of another hot afternoon! Temperatures will climb back into the 70s, 80s, and 90s across the state. A light breeze will start up throughout the morning, and gusty conditions are possible this afternoon/evening. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected in southern Colorado and gusts to 30 across southeast NM. These two spots are also under a Red Flag Warning from 12 PM to 8 PM. Be sure to avoid burning. A cold front will move in tonight, which could pop up some isolated showers in far Northeast New Mexico. Everywhere else across the state will be dry and sunny today. Cooler temperatures are expected across the state Tuesday, but highs will heat back up Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss