NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a mild start to the day, ahead of another hot afternoon! Temperatures will climb back into the 70s, 80s, and 90s across the state. A light breeze will start up throughout the morning, and gusty conditions are possible this afternoon/evening. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected in southern Colorado and gusts to 30 across southeast NM. These two spots are also under a Red Flag Warning from 12 PM to 8 PM. Be sure to avoid burning. A cold front will move in tonight, which could pop up some isolated showers in far Northeast New Mexico. Everywhere else across the state will be dry and sunny today. Cooler temperatures are expected across the state Tuesday, but highs will heat back up Wednesday and Thursday.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: