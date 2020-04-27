Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up with dry weather, some cloud cover, and above-average temperatures this morning. Today is going to be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance for a few showers north, northeast, and along the Rio Grande Valley. ABQ will be dry with some virga possible. Temperatures will be staying hot all week long, with only one brief drop in temperatures on Wednesday as a backdoor cold front moves through. It’s a good time to turn on your swamp cooler and start using summertime heat precautions.

