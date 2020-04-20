Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a quiet and dry morning, with mild temperatures and some cloud cover. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy at times, with 60s, 70s and 80s, and light winds, gusting up to around 25-30 mph.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in far northern NM, near the Colorado state line and the northeast highlands. Some showers and snow will be possible in this same area overnight, as a low-pressure system starts building in NE NM.

This low will create breezier conditions for Tuesday, along with the chance for rain and severe storms in the Northeast Highlands. A slight and marginal risk of severe weather is already in place for this part of the state, valid Tuesday.