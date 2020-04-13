Snow, rain to fall throughout New Mexico Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain are moving through New Mexico Monday morning, and it will continue through this evening. Roads are becoming snowy and icy, especially bridges and overpasses. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for much of central and northern New Mexico until midnight. Roads will worsen in eastern New Mexico Monday, as temperatures struggle to make it above freezing. Cold air surges south tonight, bringing below freezing temps to much of the state. Be sure to bring in cold-sensitive plants and protect your pipes or AC units.

Wind will also be a concern for southern New Mexico, where gusts up to 45 mph are possible.