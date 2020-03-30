Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are starting out this morning with snow showers in the northern mountains and northwest, but dry weather for the rest of New Mexico. A cold front is moving across the state, keeping temperatures near normal today, but creating windy conditions by the afternoon and evening. Eastern NM will be under a Wind Advisory from 12 PM to 7 PM, with NW winds at 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A Red Flag Warning will also be in effect for eastern NM from 1 PM to 7 PM. Most of the state will be mostly sunny today, but scattered snow and rain showers remain possible through tonight for areas north of I-40.

