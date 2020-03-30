Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A jet streak will move over eastern New Mexico on Monday. Strong winds will mix down into the surface in the afternoon triggering red flag warnings. Temperatures will not be able to get much warmer behind tonight's cold front. Winds will be much quieter on Tuesday to go with warmer conditions.

This next weak wave crosses the region on Wednesday. Afternoon winds will return, but temperatures will not take a hit. There is no valley rain in sight.