Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light scattered showers are passing through New Mexico this morning, south of I-40. These showers will eventually dissipate by around 10 AM. The rest of the state is waking up cloudy, but clouds are expected to clear out for most of the state after midday.

A small low-pressure system will pass across NM this afternoon and evening, creating very windy conditions, especially on the east slopes of all of the mountain ranges. Wind Advisories are in effect for these areas during the afternoon and evening, with 50-55 mph wind gusts possible. A Red Flag Warning will also be in effect this afternoon and evening for south-central and southwest NM.

The system will also bring in showers and storms to the four corners area and southwest Colorado this evening, along with snow in the northern mountains tonight.