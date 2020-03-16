Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those of us in eastern New Mexico are waking up with patchy dense fog this morning, especially near Clovis and Hobbs. The fog will dissipate throughout the mid-morning, so give yourself extra time for the morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up clear with no problems on the roads. Today will be another mild day, with mostly sunny skies until at least the late afternoon/early evening. Winds will be breezy at times during the afternoon. This will be our best day of the week, so get out and enjoy! More clouds return to the state tomorrow, along with rain chances for eastern and southern NM.

