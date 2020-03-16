Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The cloud deck will produce dense fog and drizzle again in eastern New Mexico Monday morning. West winds will finally push the Gulf moisture into Texas for the remainder of the day yielding sunny skies and mild temperatures. Gulf moisture intrudes again on Tuesday which will ignite storms on the Texas Border.

Wednesday brings the low into New Mexico and produces widespread rain. A dusting will be possible down to 6,000' Thursday morning. Most of the high country will get 1-3" of snow. It's worth noting that an ideal setup for severe weather occurs on Wednesday afternoon in West Texas. It's likely some eastern counties will be involved in a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms. A shortwave moves through the Rockies this weekend bringing valley clouds and light snow in the mountains. It'll keep temperatures at or below average.