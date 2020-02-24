Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting out dry with mostly clear skies, with cool temperatures. Winds are breezy in a couple of spots, but the strong wind will pick up across the state this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley, East Mountains, and East Central Plains from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds between 25-35 with gust up to 50 mph are expected. Temperatures will be mild today, but colder air moves in tonight and settles in for Tuesday. Temps will be 10-20 degrees cooler across the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞