Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Snow will be mainly in the mountains and Raton Pass for the rest of the evening. The low pressure spinning in the midwest will deliver one cold front per night. The next cold front will be Monday night. Precipitation looks less likely, however, freezing fog or drizzle is a possibility in the east mountains. The last cold front is Tuesday night. This will make Wednesday morning the coldest part of the forecast. To make matters worse, wind chills will be harsh, particularly on Tuesday with the colder air.

Winds will back off on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal averages by the weekend. Another deep low pressure system is likely on the way eight or nine days from now.