NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting out dry with mostly clear skies, with cool temperatures. Winds are breezy in a couple of spots, but the strong wind will pick up across the state this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley, East Mountains, and East Central Plains from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds between 25-35 with gust up to 50 mph are expected. Temperatures will be mild today, but colder air moves in tonight and settles in for Tuesday. Temps will be 10-20 degrees cooler across the state.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: