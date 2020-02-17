Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and dry, and temperatures not too cold. We will have another mild day today, as the mild temps carry over from the weekend! Skies stay dry today, and winds will be breezy at times, up to 20 mph in the middle Rio Grande Valley and the east mountains could see winds up to around 30.

Snow showers return tonight through Tuesday in northeast NM. A dusting to 1 inch is possible in the highlands, while up to 2″ is possible in the eastern Sangre de Cristos. More snow showers will blanket the northern mountains and northeast highlands, Wednesday and Thursday. At that time, wintry mix and rain will be possible across the east and southeast.