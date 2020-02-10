Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning, widespread rain is moving across the central and southern parts of New Mexico, including the middle Rio Grande Valley, while light to moderate snowfall is coming down in the mountain elevations to the west, central and northern parts of the state. Today, southerly winds will bring in moisture and mild air, so scattered rain showers are likely throughout the day. Make sure to have an umbrella! Tonight, a strong low-pressure system moves south of New Mexico, which will bring in colder air, allowing for widespread snow into Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow will fall in all of the mountain ranges, and the east-central plains. Winds will be strong from the east, so a snow hole is very likely over ABQ Tuesday morning, limiting snowfall totals. Regardless, roads will be slick across the state for the morning commute, and snow will continue throughout the day Tuesday, leading to high snowfall totals. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect tonight through Tuesday night.
